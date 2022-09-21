CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $160,393.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00875312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io/en-us. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.