CyberVein (CVT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $45,533.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00126008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00860131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CyberVein Coin Profile

CyberVein launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services.CVT is the native utility token that is used for:Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model.”

