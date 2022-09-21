D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 7.5%

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 8,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 151,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 7.5 %

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

