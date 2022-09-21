Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.06. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 1,963 shares.
Dada Nexus Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.73.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
