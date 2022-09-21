Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of DASTY opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.