Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,900,551.70 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 148,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $2,900,551.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,109,907.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Xi L.P. Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Xi L.P. Canaan sold 115,307 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $2,484,865.85.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $2,512,708.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

