Decentr Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (DEC)

Decentr (DEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Decentr has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Decentr coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentr has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $116,076.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00126562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00875817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Decentr Profile

Decentr launched on September 30th, 2021. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,768,533 coins. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a new currency. Companies have been selling users' stolen data for over a decade now – raw user data that actually belongs to them. Decentr returns the control – and value – of users' data to them, the user.”

