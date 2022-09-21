Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 3,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating) by 13,370.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

