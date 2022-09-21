DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $957.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00863651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE was first traded on July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DEEPSPACE’s official website is deepspace.game. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

