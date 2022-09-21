DeHive (DHV) Market Cap Tops $322,360.85

DeHive (DHV) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $322,360.85 and approximately $40,746.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00124348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00504360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00902283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official website is dehive.finance. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeHive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

