Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of DDF stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (DDF)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.