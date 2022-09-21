Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DDF stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.