Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 62,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

