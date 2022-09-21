Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

