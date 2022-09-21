Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.26

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 5313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLX. Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,775,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deluxe by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.