Demodyfi (DMOD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $41,736.62

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Demodyfi coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Demodyfi has a total market capitalization of $41,736.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Demodyfi Coin Profile
Demodyfi’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
