DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,825. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of DHT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

