DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 151,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,621,266 shares.The stock last traded at $8.54 and had previously closed at $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after buying an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 958,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 853,334 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

