DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $19.09

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $18.70. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 2,472 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DICE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
