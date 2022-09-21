DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $19.09

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $18.70. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 2,472 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DICE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 270,940 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.