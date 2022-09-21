Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $122,970.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00126521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00882196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness launched on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,142,259 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

