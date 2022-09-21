DigitalNote Hits Market Capitalization of $537,278.09 (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $537,278.09 and approximately $1,344.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00285563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00125538 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000490 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,985,154,287 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

