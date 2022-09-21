Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 2,292 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,247,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,092,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 640,238 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. Compass Point reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.