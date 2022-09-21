Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,599 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund comprises 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MUC opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

