Diligent Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 1.72% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 183.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 253.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NJAN stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

