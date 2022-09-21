Diligent Investors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 1,520,688 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,406,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274,738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRP opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

