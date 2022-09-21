Diligent Investors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 924.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $289.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.60 and its 200-day moving average is $313.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

