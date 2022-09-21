Diligent Investors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,484 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 700,627 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,540,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,742,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25.

