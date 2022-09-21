Diligent Investors LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

