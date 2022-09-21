Diligent Investors LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 165,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $44,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.78.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

