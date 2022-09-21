Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $187.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

