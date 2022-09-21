Diligent Investors LLC Sells 488 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLP stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

