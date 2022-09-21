Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Purchased by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 3.01% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 405.8% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. 3,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,996. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21.

