Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $35,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $64.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

