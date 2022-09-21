Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 95,281 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

