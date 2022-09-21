Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Position Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 663.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,149 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

