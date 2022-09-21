Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Up to $66.19

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.19, but opened at $68.15. Diodes shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 23 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

