disBalancer Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,942.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $445,632.13 and $59,942.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s launch date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,648,062 coins. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

