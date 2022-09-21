DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.27

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 140528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.