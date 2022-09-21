Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, hitting $240.45. The company had a trading volume of 101,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,727. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

