Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.55. Domo has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 47.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 154.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 115,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

