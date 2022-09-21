Dopex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.46 Million (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. Dopex has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and $660,098.00 worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dopex coin can now be purchased for about $221.41 or 0.01164982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dopex has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00125907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00873359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dopex was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dopex’s official website is www.dopex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dopex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dopex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dopex using one of the exchanges listed above.

