Dotmoovs Price Up 3% Over Last Week (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $403,013.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00125806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00861567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs’ launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. The official website for Dotmoovs is www.dotmoovs.com. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dotmoovs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.