DraftCoin Reaches Market Cap of $7,476.26 (DFT)

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $7,476.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

