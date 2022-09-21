Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 876,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Drive Shack Trading Down 5.3 %

DS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,523. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Institutional Trading of Drive Shack

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.