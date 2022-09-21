Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 22,344 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 63,334 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,962.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ADX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

