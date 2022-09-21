Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $58.76. 2,250,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,277,394. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

