Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.34. 127,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,833. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

