Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 28,563 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after purchasing an additional 410,414 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

ILPT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.05. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.81%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

