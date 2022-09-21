Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $130.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

