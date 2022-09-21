Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,377 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.35% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 95,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 653,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 204,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,110. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

