Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 797 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.74. 196,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,655. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

